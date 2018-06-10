PSLS  •  E3  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

E3 2018: FromSoftware Unveils Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

June 10, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

In a surprising turn of events, FromSoftware made an appearance today during the Microsoft E3 2018 Briefing to formally reveal their next game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. We’ve heard a lot about the possible game in the past couple of months, but now we finally get a full trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

Judging by the trailer, there definitely appears to be some Souls influence, with constant mention of not being able to die expressed throughout. With the name of the game and some official footage finally out, expect more information about the game as E3 continues.

