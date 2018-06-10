E3 2018: The Elder Scrolls: Legends Coming to Consoles Later This Year

Tonight, during the Bethesda E3 2018 briefing, the company announced that the massively popular card game The Elder Scrolls: Legends will be releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year. According to the company during the presentation, players who participate in the game now on their phone or on PC will see all of their cards and stats carry over to the console version of the game, so long as they’re logged in through their Bethesda account.

Alongside the announcement of a console release, Bethesda also teased a massive overhaul to the game, which will see new graphical changes, new cards, and a slew of other fixes when it launches sometime this year. In the meantime, let us know below if you plan on picking the game up on consoles, and make sure to stay tuned for any more information as it pops up.