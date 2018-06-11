E3 2018: Beyond Good and Evil 2 Cinematic, And Trailer Breakdown

What you’ve just watched is the Beyond Good and Evil 2 E3 2018 trailer. Yep, the original game, Beyond Good and Evil, has launched back in 2003 and it clearly took them a long time to muster the courage to even speak about the project. Not only that, but we still haven’t seen much gameplay at the Ubisoft press conference. We did, however, get a glimpse of some pre-alpha footage of Beyond Good and Evil 2 and it does look tremendously promising.

Ubisoft is determined to give this one some time, which is commendable. Check out the trailer breakdown video below:

More was happening on the stage though. At some point, well-known actor Joseph Gordon Levitt (Dark Knight Rises, Looper) arrived to the stage confirming that his entertainment company, HitRecord, teamed up with Ubisoft to give anyone to a shot at creating content for the highly anticipated action adventure.

Bear in mind that there is still no official launch date for this one. We do know that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is a prequel to the first game, and it the game is going to follow shortly after Jade (main character from the first game) was born and is set in System 3. Just so you know, System 3 is one of the numerous star systems people traveled to when they left Earth to build a new civilization.

Ubisoft was also eager to share that the camera mechanic from the original game will be back; this time around the character has a spyglass, which gives players a chance to take pictures, scan the environment, and so on.