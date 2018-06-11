Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition Revealed, Plus ‘New Approach to Post-Launch Content’

Activision has really been pushing forward to promote Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for the last month or so. Today, we’ve received word what gamers can expect to get with the Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition. Before you read more, be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of the game.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Edition is going to include:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 game

Black Ops Pass** which includes: “Classified,” a Bonus Zombies Experience, available at Launch 4 Additional All-New Zombies Experiences 12 Multiplayer Maps 4 Exclusive Blackout Characters

Digital Bonus Items

8,500 Call of Duty Points***

And there you go, happy money spending. There’s also the Pro Edition, which you can read about here.

That’s not all. It appears that the main clincher here is the Black Ops Pass, which is part of the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition and the Pro Edition. The devs claim that it’s “a new approach to post-launch content for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, including a robust live season for the community. Instead of having four separate content drops, Black Ops 4 fans will experience a more frequent cadence to keep things fresh and deliver new maps and content more regularly throughout the year.”

Those who grab the Black Ops Pass, can expect all three Black Ops 4 modes:

“Classified,” a Bonus Zombies Experience, available at Launch

4 Additional All-New Zombies Experiences

12 Multiplayer Maps

4 Exclusive Blackout Characters

[Source: Activision Games Blog]