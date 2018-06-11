E3 2018: Feast Your Eyes on the Resident Evil 2 Remake Trailer

During their E3 2018 Briefing, PlayStation shocked fans and those in the audience by showing a surprise reveal of the upcoming Resident Evil 2 Remake. The trailer (above) kicks things off in an absolutely gruesome way, showcasing the zombie infestation through the eyes of a rodent. Pretty soon, we’re introduced to fan-favorite character Leon Kennedy. From there, players get a great look at the ridiculous enhancements made to the game, along with some makeovers that other characters have received. Shortly after the presentation ended, Capcom released another trailer for the game, this time showing off even more gameplay. You can check that out below:

When the Resident Evil 2 Remake launches, players will find that they’ll still be able to play as both Leon and Claire Redfield. The remake of the game will also be trading in the fixed cameras of the original in exchange for a third-person view similar to what more recent games have used. Capcom also announced during E3 that the game will be launching on January 25, 2019. Let us know below if you’re excited about the game.