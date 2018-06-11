E3 2018: Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Trailer

Gamers will be able to jump into Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age on PC and PS4. This is a pretty big deal for JRPG fans, because this is actually the first installment of the main series to release in the US on consoles since 2005. The Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age E3 2018 trailer invites us to discover what kind of fate awaits the Luminary and his loyal companions.

Here’s the word:

DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is coming to PS4 and Steam on September 4, 2018, in North America and Europe. DRAGON QUEST XI tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama, and composer Koichi Sugiyama. While it is the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, DRAGON QUEST XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to long-time fans and franchise newcomers alike.

