E3 2018: Babylon’s Fall Revealed for 2019, From Developer Platinum Games

During the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference, Square Enix has revealed Babylon’s Fall, in development by famed developer Platinum Games. A brief trailer was showcased, giving us a feel for the world and a White Knight Chronicles-esc knight getting in a fight. Platinum Games is best known for games such as Vanquish, NieR: Automata, and the upcoming Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link. They have also worked on the Bayonetta series and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance.

Not much is really shown in the trailer but anything from Platinum Games is worth keeping an eye out for. Hopefully new details will be revealed in the next little bit.

Babylon’s Fall is set to release in 2019 on PS4 and Steam. You excited?