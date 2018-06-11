E3 2018: Call of Duty: Black Ops III Free for PlayStation Plus Members

As of right now, Sony and Activision have made Call of Duty: Black Ops III free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

It’s to get Black Ops fans primed for the upcoming release of Black Ops 4, coming this fall. There’s another reason to jump on this deal right now. Those who preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will receive remastered Slums, Jungle, Firing Range, and Summit maps for free as part of the “Back in Black” DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops III.

So, preorder Black Ops 4, get a free remastered map pack DLC for Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Black Ops III is free for PlayStation Plus members through July 11, 2018.

That should be plenty of Black Ops to get you through October 12, 2018, when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases.