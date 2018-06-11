E3 2018: Control from Remedy Revealed

At the Sony E3 press conference, Control, from developer Remedy and publisher 505 Games was revealed. From the trailer, we could see the main character hurling items through the air with at enemies and floating up in the air, all while rocking a shape-shifting gun. It was rumored that they were working on a new game and this looks pretty good so far.

Remedy is best known for their work on Alan Wake and Quantum Break. According to the press release just released for Control:

After a secretive agency in New York is invaded by an otherworldly threat, players will take on the role of Jesse Faden, the new Director struggling to regain Control. This sandbox-style, gameplay-driven experience built on the proprietary Northlight engine challenges players to master a combination of supernatural abilities, modifiable loadouts and reactive environments while fighting through the deep and mysterious worlds Remedy is known and loved for.

Game director Mikael Kasurinen had the following to say about Control.

Control represents a new exciting chapter for us, it redefines what a Remedy game is. It shows off our unique ability to build compelling worlds while providing a new player-driven way to experience them. A key focus for Remedy has been to provide more agency through gameplay and allow our audience to experience the story of the world at their own pace

What do you think of the trailer? Make sure to check out the rest of our E3 2018 coverage.