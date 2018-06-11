PSLS  •  E3  •  News  •  Industry Events  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

E3 2018: Destiny 2: Forsaken Gets A New Story Trailer

June 11, 2018Written by Jeremy Winslow

While Sony’s E3 2018 press conference get off on the wrong foot—then immediately kicked-off with stunning, brutal The Last of Us Part II gameplay—Sony did present a new story trailer for Destiny 2‘s upcoming expansion, Forsaken. The trailer opens with a short-circuiting Cayde-6, as the camera pans around to see a base engulfed in smoke and flames. The new expansion, which will cost $39.99, will include two new destinations, a new raid, a 4v4 competitive PVE mode called Gambit, new powers with nine additional supers, new exotic weapons and gear, the legendary bow archetype, and new story missions.

Destiny 2: Forsaken will be available on September 4.

