E3 2018: Just Dance 2019 Announced
In extremely “Ubisoft at E3” fashion, Just Dance 2019 was announced. The new entry is planned for October 2018, and will release on PS4 in addition to nearly every other console that plays video games. An announcement trailer with a chunk of the song list was released (which you can see above) along with several other music videos which are available on the official Just Dance YouTube.
Some facts about Just Dance 2019 have also been released by Ubisoft, which you can see below:
With Just Dance Unlimited, dance to more than 400 songs all year long. A 1-month trial is included with every purchase.
8 exclusive new choreographies created with the help of kids’ development experts to encourage healthy movement
Dynamic new home page features seasonal and special event playlists, game news highlights and a new community section
The track list (so far) has also been released:
Finesse (Remix) – Bruno Mars Ft. Cardi B
Bum Bum Tam Tam – MC Fioti, Future, J Balvin, Stefflon Don, Juan Magan
Bang Bang Bang – BIGBANG
Mad Love – Sean Paul, David Guetta Ft. Becky G
Shaky Shaky – Daddy Yankee
Dame Tu Cosita – El Chombo Ft. Cutty Ranks
OMG – Arash Ft. Snoop Dogg
Mi Mi Mi – Hit The Electro Beat
Mama Mia – Mayra Verónica
Narco – Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet
Fire – LLP Ft. Mike Diamondz