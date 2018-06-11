E3 2018: Just Dance 2019 Announced

In extremely “Ubisoft at E3” fashion, Just Dance 2019 was announced. The new entry is planned for October 2018, and will release on PS4 in addition to nearly every other console that plays video games. An announcement trailer with a chunk of the song list was released (which you can see above) along with several other music videos which are available on the official Just Dance YouTube.

Some facts about Just Dance 2019 have also been released by Ubisoft, which you can see below:

With Just Dance Unlimited, dance to more than 400 songs all year long. A 1-month trial is included with every purchase.

8 exclusive new choreographies created with the help of kids’ development experts to encourage healthy movement

Dynamic new home page features seasonal and special event playlists, game news highlights and a new community section

The track list (so far) has also been released: