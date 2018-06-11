E3 2018: New For Honor Mode and Characters Revealed

A new For Honor mode has been announced, as well as new characters and more as part of the Marching Fire release. For Honor Marching Fire drops on October 16, 2018.

Marching Fire introduces a new Chinese faction, which comes with four new characters. It also introduces the new Breach mode to the game, which was shown off in a new gameplay trailer.

Starting June 11 and running to June 18, a free starter pack will also be available for For Honor on PC.