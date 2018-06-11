E3 2018: Skull & Bones Demonstrated by Ubisoft

During the Ubisoft presser at E3 2018, a new cinematic trailer was released for Skull & Bones, which was announced last year but delayed to 2019. The cinematic trailer introduces the feel of the setting, which is when pirates are dying out, and everyone trying to survive is pillaging the Indian Ocean, making deals with the enemy and so on/so forth.

Ubisoft also released a gameplay demo, which shows off the nautical combat and navigation. You can definitely tell there’s shared DNA here with Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Much of the weapon behavior and UI looks similar, albeit several years more refined.

The gameplay seems to be a mix of player interaction and other emergent gameplay against non-human ships. This section of the game is called the Hunting Grounds, where varying, rotating bonuses called Fortunes can come into play. These Fortunes are broken into three categories: Cataclysm, Weather, and Conflict.

For now, Skull & Bones is still set for 2019 without a specific release date.