E3 2018: Square Enix Teases The Quiet Man

Square Enix’s press conference, if it can be called that, was an interesting experience to say the least. In the middle of the trailerfest, Square Enix dropped a new IP with a minute-long teaser and a title. All we know is that it is called The Quiet Man, and it features a protagonist who either doesn’t like to talk or is deaf. The game looks to have some mix of live action with cut scenes, or perhaps they included it just for the trailer.

Square Enix has shed some light on their YouTube channel:

THE QUIET MAN™ delivers an immersive story driven cinematic action experience seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay. Embark on an adrenaline-fueled motion picture like experience which can be completed in one sitting.

Hmmm, Quantum Break for PS4, anyone?

The Quiet Man will release this August for PC and PlayStation 4. The Square Enix store already has a price listed at $14.99.