E3 2018: Toys-To-Life Game Starlink Gets Release Date

June 11, 2018Written by Jeremy Winslow

Starlink Battle for Atlas Release Date

Ubisoft Toronto has announced the release date for its toys-to-life game, Starlink: Battle for Atlas. During the announcement, Ubisoft Co-founder and CEO, Yves Guillemot, brought out Shigeru Miyamoto to hand him a prototype replica of the Arwing, Star Fox team’s iconic spaceship from the Star Fox series.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas will launch on October 16 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and the Arwing will be an exclusive ship to the Nintendo Switch.

