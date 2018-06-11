E3 2018: Toys-To-Life Game Starlink Gets Release Date

Ubisoft Toronto has announced the release date for its toys-to-life game, Starlink: Battle for Atlas. During the announcement, Ubisoft Co-founder and CEO, Yves Guillemot, brought out Shigeru Miyamoto to hand him a prototype replica of the Arwing, Star Fox team’s iconic spaceship from the Star Fox series.

Starlink: Battle for Atlas will launch on October 16 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and the Arwing will be an exclusive ship to the Nintendo Switch.