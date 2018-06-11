E3 2018: Team Ninja Reveals Nioh 2

Get ready to Defy Death as Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja announce Nioh 2 during Sony’s E3 2018 press conference. The teaser trailer, though brief, sees a samurai limping in a forest just before cutting away to a samurai battling a yokai.

The first game released on February 7, 2017. Developed by Team Ninja—the studio behind games like 3D fighter Dead or Alive and hack-and-slash action-adventure Ninja Gaiden—Nioh was the studio’s take on a more combat-oriented Dark Souls. While it heavily-borrowed from FromSoftware’s design, the game introduced ideas—like the ki pulse, a way to manage and optimize stamina—that deepened the style of combat Dark Souls games are known for. In our review of Nioh, we gave the game a 7.5/10, saying, “Nioh is a game of highs and lows. It’s a tremendous blast when the combat gets to shine, but it often gets the spotlight after hours of tedium.”

No other information, such as release window or platforms, has been announced as of yet.