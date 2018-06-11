E3 2018: The Division 2 Gets Release Date

During Ubisoft’s E3 2018 press conference, Julian Gerigthy, Creative Director of Massive Entertainment—the studio that developed the first entry in The Division franchise—took to the stage to introduce a new trailer for The Division 2. In addition to the trailer, we also received some information about the game. The Division 2 will be set in Washington, DC., a predictable but welcomed change from the snowy New York City streets. Gerigthy continued, saying that raids are coming to The Division 2 as well and will feature eight-player co-op. Lastly, Gerigthy outlined Massive Entertainment’s plans for year one of The Division 2, stating that year one will consist of three completely free “episodes” that’ll include new stories, new areas to explore, and new activities.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is heading to PC, PS4, and Xbox One on March 15, 2019. Watch the E3 2018 trailer above.