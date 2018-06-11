Fallout 76 and Habitat for Humanity Partner to Raise Funds

After detailing more of the upcoming Fallout 76 yesterday – including revealing a pretty snazzy new Collector’s Edition – Bethesda has announced today that they are partnering with Habitat for Humanity – a global nonprofit that works in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. – to advance the “global rebuilding” theme that’s so prevalent in Fallout 76.

Starting July 4th, anyone can visit the iTunes store to purchase the Inkspots-inspired cover of the classic John Denver song “Take Me Home Country Roads” as heard in the Fallout 76 trailer. In turn, Bethesda will be donating 100% of the proceeds (with a minimum of $100,000) from sales of the single to Habitat for Humanity in an effort to assist the organization in its goal of building more affordable housing.

E3 2018 attendees who want to start giving before July 4 can also visit the Bethesda booth (#947) in the South Hall between Tuesday, June 12 and Thursday, June 14 during show operating hours. Drop $0.76 into the Mement-o-Matic coin machine to receive a special Fallout 76-stamped commemorative penny. All proceeds generated from the Mement-o-Matic coin machine will go to funding Habitat for Humanity.

For more on the upcoming Fallout 76, check out what players will get in the recently announced Power Armor Edition of the game”

In addition to the highly-anticipated game, the Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition includes: Full-Scale Wearable T-51 Power Armor Helmet with West Tek Canvas Carrying Bag: This wearable helmet faithfully replicates the in-game model and comes complete with voice modulator speaker, functioning LED head lamp, and custom V.A.T.S. sound feature.

Glow-in-the Dark World Terrain Map: This physical, fully-colorized 21”x 21” glow in the dark vintage map showcases the six distinct regions of West Virginia complete with irradiated landmarks, towns, and wildlife.

24 Collectible Fallout Figurines: Crafted from in-game 3D models, these detailed miniatures bring Fallout 76’s Vault Dwellers, Power Armored Soldiers, Creatures, and more to life.

Tricentennial Edition Steelbook. Exclusive to the Power Armor Edition, this decorated metal case is the ultimate collectible celebrating America’s 300 years of freedom.

Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition Bonus In-Game Items: Celebrate 300 years of freedom with the all-new Fallout 76 Tricentennial Edition, commemorating the opening of Vault 76. Be the talk of the town when you emerge from Vault 76 fully prepared and patriotically styled in the new American frontier!

Access to the Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. (Break-It Early Test Application): Be one of the first to emerge into a new and untamed wasteland.

Fallout 76 will launch on November 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.