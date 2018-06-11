E3 2018: The Last of Us Part II Gets New, Ruthless Gameplay Footage

Sony kicked things off with a bang during their PlayStation E3 2018 briefing, with Naughty Dog finally showcasing more of the highly anticipated The Last of Us Part II. In the newly released footage (above), we not only get a great look at a more matured and grown up Ellie, but we also get to see the various sides of her. To start, we meet her love interest, a girl that seemingly lives in the settlement with them.

As they dance, things quickly shift to the darker side of Ellie, and we’re finally given our first look at gameplay from the upcoming title. Similarly to the first The Last of Us, players will once again need to be stealthy and scavenge around in order to survive. Throughout the gameplay, Ellie continues to outsmart and eliminate enemies. Judging from the gameplay, things are much more violent this time around, with Ellie consistently wielding a small ax that she uses in close quarters situations. Make sure to check out the extended footage above, and stay tuned for more information on The Last of Us Part II throughout the week.