E3 2018: Check Out the First Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gameplay

To kick off their E3 2018 Briefing, Square Enix debuted another cinematic trailer for the upcoming Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and also gave us our first look at extended gameplay of the upcoming action adventure title. In the cinematic trailer (above), we see what looks to be the beginning of the game, with Lara and a friend having some plane issues. The plane breaks apart and Lara is left shooting straight down to the ground.

After that, we’re treated to gameplay that looks like it takes place right after, but likely doesn’t. In the gameplay – which is completely based around stealth – Lara can be seen utilizing arrows that inflict not only real damage on enemies but has actual effects on them. One arrow, known as Fear Arrows, seem to cause an enemy to go into a frenzy and turn on one another. From there, it’s a typical stealth section of gameplay, with Lara slowly and methodically taking out enemies through various creative methods. You can check that out below.

All in all, the game looks incredible from a visual standpoint, and from the gameplay looks, it seems like Eidos Montreal has built upon the previous two games about as well as any fan could hope for. So far, Eidos has promised a ton for the upcoming game, including full underwater exploration, a new gigantic hub for Lara to explore, and much more. For more information on Shadow of the Tomb Raider, make sure to stay tuned this week.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will launch on September 14, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.