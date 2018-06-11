Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise Announced, Launching in October

Today, Sega of America announced that Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise will be launching in North America and Europe on PlayStation 4 later this year, on October 2, 2018. To celebrate the news, Sega has released a brand new trailer, complete with English voiceover work, that showcases the general story behind the game to set the stage for players. You can check out the trailer for the game above.

When Lost Paradise launches, it will feature a world that’s packed with tons of characters and plenty of missions for players to do. Players will be able to hop in buggies, go to chiropractic therapy sessions, and even manage a nightclub. A hands-on demo of the game is available at E3 2018 should you be attending, and more information is likely to come in the following days. In the meantime, check out a list of features for the game below:

Become the Fist of the North Star – Explore an alternate version of the Fist of the North Star canon; take control of Kenshiro as he searches for his lost love Yuria in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. For anyone unfamiliar with the original story, Lost Paradise can be enjoyed as a completely standalone experience.

– Even Kenshiro needs the occasional break from beating up thugs. Luckily, even in the dilapidated city of Eden, there’s no shortage of engaging side missions and minigames to take part in. Use the power of Hokuto Shinken to prepare drinks at a bar, manage a struggling nightclub, customize a buggy and race through the barren desert, play retro games at the arcade or your hideout, including the original Fist of the North Star game, and more! Tired of the city? Head out into the wasteland in your buggy to collect materials and complete side missions, but be careful of hidden dangers lurking beyond the dunes! Extra Carnage – Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise features everything available in the original Japanese version, plus extra carnage for the localized version! For the first time, witness the full effects of Kenshiro’s brutal Hokuto Shinken on the lowlifes and thugs of the post-apocalyptic wastes.

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise will launch on October 2, 2018 for PlayStation 4.