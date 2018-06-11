E3 2018: God Of War New Game Plus Mode Confirmed

Today, the Sony E3 2018 press conference kicked off with a blast, by showing truly impressive and rather gory footage from The Last of Us Part II. Right now though, we have received news that God of War is getting a New Game Plus mode, Sony confirmed only moments ago.

PlayStation boss Shawn Layden announced the mode during an intermission of Sony’s briefing.

There will be more news on this coming soon, folks. So stay tuned.

God of War PS4 is close to hitting 1 billion YouTube views and is currently one of the best selling video games on the market. Meanwhile, we keep hearing more and more reports about a God of War sequel.

Check out our review of God of War.