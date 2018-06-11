E3 2018: Limited Run Games Is Distributing A Slew of Games for PS4 and PS Vita

During E3 2018, Limited Run Games held a Twitch livestream to announce a bunch of games that are getting physical releases. This includes games such as 2064: Read Only Memories, Golf Story, Iconoclasts, Layers of Fear, Thumper, Senran Kagura Bon Appetit, and more. Most of these games will appear on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita, though a handful of the games announced will show up on the Nintendo Switch as well. And a few of the games are coming very soon, like VA-11 HALL-A and Oceanhorn: Monster of Uncharted Seas, which release on June 29 and July 11, respectively. Pre-ordere for some of the other games, like as Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition and Observer, will open soon.

Head over to Limited Run Games’ official website to check out what games are available.