LucidSound Will Have Full Roster of Headsets at E3 2018

LucidSound has announced today that their new lineup of premium headsets will be shown off during E3 2018, including a brand new set of LS31 and LS41 Wireless Headsets, along with a headset – the LS25 – that was developed purely with esports in mind. None of the headsets currently have release dates, but with all of them being showcased at the upcoming E3 expo, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them get released sooner rather than later.

“The LucidSound team is a renegade group of gamers gathered from the top gaming headset companies in the industry who are focused on innovation and determined to reinvent the gaming headset,” said Chris Von Huben, CEO of LucidSound. “Our focus is on exceptional comfort, outstanding sound quality, durability, clear chat communication and easy-to-use controls. We are proud to present the LS15X, LS35X, LS25, LS31, and LS41 at E3 this year.”

For a brief breakdown of the various headsets available to check out on the show floor, check out below for descriptions on each of the headsets:

LS25 eSports Gaming Headset: The LS25 is made for the competitive gamer with an over-ear design offering immersive sound isolation. Comfort: Designed for long play-sessions, the LS25 uses advanced memory foam ear cushions that conform to the individual user and offer superior comfort.

uses advanced memory foam ear cushions that conform to the individual user and offer superior comfort. Intuitive Control System: The LS25 features Intuitive and easy to use volume and mute controls using a unique system which is integrated into the aesthetic design of the headset.

features Intuitive and easy to use volume and mute controls using a unique system which is integrated into the aesthetic design of the headset. Crystal Clear chat with dual mics: Dual microphone design offers a flexible boom mic for intense online gameplay. Remove the boom mic to use the integrated mic for mobile use.

Sound Quality: Custom tuned 50mm speaker with state-of-the-art neodymium magnets provide deep bass and clear highs.

Durable and Portable: The LS25 versatility and rugged design allow players take it on the road.

versatility and rugged design allow players take it on the road. Compatibility: Xbox One, Windows® 10 PC, PlayStation® 4, iOS™ or Android® smartphone, mobile gaming devices such as Nintendo® Switch™. LS31 Wireless Gaming Headset: The LS31 is the next generation of LucidSound’s best-selling headset. The LS31 is no mere tweak, it’s an entirely new take on gaming audio. Reliable Wireless Audio: A premium wireless headset for the quality conscious player, every aspect of the LS31 has been reimagined to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

has been reimagined to deliver an exceptional gaming experience. Exceptional Sound: Upgraded drivers and amplification deliver purer audio with less distortion, whereas the oval earcup design is now easily replaceable and crafted for a more comfortable experience with increased noise isolation.

Clear Chat: The flexible boom-mic features improved pick up accuracy.

Premium Build: Upgraded build quality with a more flexible headband; more pliable and comfortable to wear for extended gaming sessions. LS41 Wireless Gaming Headset: The LS41 Wireless Surround Headset replaces the critically-acclaimed LS40 headset, super-charging the product and adding a host of enhancements designed to transform the audio experience for gamers. Precise Surround Sound: Delivering rich DTS ® Headphone:X ® 1 Surround Sound across a range of platforms.

Headphone:X 1 Surround Sound across a range of platforms. Includes all the improvements in the LS31 plus advanced gel-cooled memory foam earpads.

Long Battery Life: Equipped with a higher capacity rechargeable battery, significantly improving running time to over 20 hours.

Reliable Wireless Performance: Improved USB transmitter design which is now flexible, allowing for much improved placement when connecting to the host console.

Make sure to stay tuned for any updates on the headsets as E3 2018 continues: