A Brand New Team Sonic Racing Trailer Dropped, Check it Out

‘It’s been a pretty good month for fans of Team Sonic Racing. Not only did the game get announced alongside some new gameplay, but today, Sega released a brand new gameplay trailer for the upcoming racing game. Not only does the trailer (which you can view above) give us a more detailed look at the upcoming game, but it also features some new music courtesy of Crush 40.

With E3 2018 currently underway, Sega has promised more information about Team Sonic Racing will come in the coming days, so fans likely won’t have too long to wait. Preorders for the game are available starting today, and here’s an overview of Team Sonic Racing, courtesy of Sega:

Team Sonic Racing lets fans speed through vibrant circuits from the Sonic Universe as Sonic, Shadow, Tails, and more while taking part in an electrifying multiplayer racing competition. Compete solo or play with up to 12 drivers online in various exhilarating single and multiplayer game modes, including Grand Prix, Time Trial, Team Adventure and more. With unique character types, game modes, and car customization options, Team Sonic Racing blends the best elements of racing games. Key Features: Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes – 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

Team Racing – Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Performance & Skin Customization – Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode – Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Types – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power.

Team Sonic Racing is set to launch sometime in winter 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.