Recapping the E3 2017 Sony Conference

With E3 2018 and all the conferences just around the corner, we thought it might be a good time to take a look back, specifically at the Sony E3 2017 conference. We are going to take a quick dive into all the announcements and games shown off during the event, and where they are now. This E3 looks to be a big one for Sony, with deep dives into Death Stranding, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima, and The Last of Us 2.

Last year we got release dates for Knack 2, an announcement for Play Link, a trip back to Horizon Zero Dawn with The Frozen Wilds, and much more. Check out the full list of games shown off at Sony’s E3 2017 conference, with each slide giving you an idea of what we shown off at the time and where the game is now.

Check out all your current news for this year at our E3 2018 Hub. How do you think the press conference this year will stack up to last years?

