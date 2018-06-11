Watch the Sony PlayStation E3 2018 Press Conference Live Right Here

It’s the time that we’ve all been waiting for. The PlayStation E3 2018 Media Showcase is finally here. This year, Sony is doing things a little bit differently, but we’re still expecting them to surprise us somewhat. The PlayStation E3 2018 press conference is scheduled to begin at at 6:00 pm PT/9:o0 pm ET.

We already know that instead of a massive real of games and trailers, Sony is opting to focus on deep dives into four games this year. Death Stranding should be a great show with gameplay details (finally!). Will this leak actually prove true? We’ll also get a look at Spider-Man before it releases later this year, see a bit more about Ghost of Tsushima, and of course Naughty Dog will give us more about The Last of Us Part II.

It will be great to get more information and (probably) gameplay for each of those games, but it just wouldn’t be a Sony E3 showcase without a surprise or two. We think that Sony tempered expectations so that when they drop a couple of big bombshells, they’ll hit that much harder. There are already a number of leaks floating around that suggest we’ll see things like From Software’s next game, in addition to the possibility of a Horizon sequel. They have promised some additional announcements, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what those might end up being.

If you don’t want to watch the full live stream, stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we’ll be covering the event live and will be publishing announcements for our readers as and when they happen. In the meantime, let us know what you’re most looking forward to and/or what you expect from the Sony E3 2018 press conference.

For all of our E3 2018 coverage, check out the hub.