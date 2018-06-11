Watch the Square Enix E3 2018 Press Conference Live Right Here

It’s finally Monday morning and we’re in the final run up of press conferences leading into the E3 show floor opening. First up this morning is Square Enix, which is a bit of a surprise, considering we haven’t seen them hold an E3 press conference in a number of years. The Square Enix E3 2018 press conference is scheduled to begin at at 10:00 am PT/1:o0 pm ET.

It’s expected that we’ll see some obvious things like Kingdom Hearts III (which just had its release date revealed!), but will we actually get a glimpse at the Final Fantasy VII Remake now that Kingdom Hearts III is in its home stretch? I’d expect that we’ll at least get some kind of status update at the very least, though I don’t think we’ll see any big reveals on the title this year.

Don’t forget that Square Enix isn’t just its Japanese studio, but that they have a number of Western titles in development too. We’ll definitely get a look at Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and this is probably where we’ll see more on Just Cause 4, which got leaked via an ad on Steam this past week. Oh, and what about the Avengers project they have been working on?

If you don’t want to watch the full live stream, stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we’ll be covering the event live and will be publishing announcements for our readers as and when they happen. In the meantime, let us know what you’re most looking forward to and/or what you expect from the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference.

For all of our E3 2018 coverage, check out the hub.