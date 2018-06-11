E3 2018: The Crew 2 Gameplay Trailer, Open Beta Coming Soon

The Crew 2 has just joined the Ubisoft E3 2018 line up. As you probably know, the publisher Ubisoft already opened registration for The Crew 2 beta access across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can sign up via the beta link and a Uplay account. The open beta for Ubisoft’s racer kicks off on June 21, as the well-known publisher just confirmed at its E3 2018 briefing.

The The Crew 2 E3 2018 trailer shown above revealed the game’s four main disciplines: street race, rally raid, powerboat, and aerobatics.

The Crew 2 is slated to arrive on June 29, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Gold Edition was also confirmed that will allow players to play three days early on June 26, 2018. In addition, Ubisoft has uncovered that it is going to release a special edition of The Crew 2, which they are calling the “Motor Edition.” The Motor Edition offers the season pass and additional in-game content such outfits and vehicles.