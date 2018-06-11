E3 2018: Trials Rising Announced, Launching in February 2019

During their E3 2018 showcase, Ubisoft took the stage in a chaotic fashion to announce that a brand new Trials game would be coming next year. The game, titled Trials Rising, looks to be every bit as frantic and exciting as its predecessors, with the same levels of flips, jumps, and crashing that you’d come to expect from a Trials game. Ubisoft didn’t announce too much regarding the game yet but did confirm that the game would be launching in February 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Alongside the release date, Ubisoft also confirmed players can sign up for the beta of Trials Rising now, by heading over to the game’s website and signing up. You can check out a trailer for the game above, and with E3 2018 still underway, expect more information as the week goes on. Are you excited for a new Trials game? Let us know below.