Watch the Ubisoft E3 2018 Press Conference Live Right Here

I hope you are all prepared for a big dance number! Ubisoft’s E3 2018 press conference is next on the list as we tick down ever closer to Sony. Ubisoft’s conferences usually end up being a big party, for better or for worse. The Ubisoft E3 2018 press conference is scheduled to begin at at 1:00 pm PT/4:00 pm ET.

We know we’re going to see Assassin’s Creed Odyssey at the show this year, after it was leaked via a keychain (yes, I still find that one of the funniest and saddest leaks leading up to E3 this year). We’ll definitely see more of The Division 2, as well as getting a deeper look at Skull and Bones.

Beyond that? We really don’t know what Ubisoft might show. It’s possible we’ll get another Just Dance this year. What about the future of Watch Dogs? Would Ubisoft release or even announce a new Watch Dogs in the same year that they are pushing a brand new Assassin’s Creed? Expect their show to be a big one and have at least a couple of good surprises. Not everything has leaked this year.

If you don’t want to watch the full live stream, stay tuned to PlayStation LifeStyle as we’ll be covering the event live and will be publishing announcements for our readers as and when they happen. In the meantime, let us know what you’re most looking forward to and/or what you expect from the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference.

For all of our E3 2018 coverage, check out the hub.