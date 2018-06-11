Vampyr Haunts the Very Top of the UK Sales Chart

Amidst all of the E3 2018 insanity, news has just arrived that the recently released action RPG, Vampyr, has topped the software sales chart in the United Kingdom. Of course, since we’re talking about our British gaming companions, there’s FIFA 18 right below Vampyr, as you’d expect. Up until now, the top of the UK sales chart was not only reserved for FIFA 18, but also for Sony’s highly praised action adventure, God of War.

The studio Focus Home Interactive released Vampyr last week and here’s what we thought of the game.

Meanwhile, let’s not disregard the fact that the ongoing Sony’s Days of Play promotion might have a little something to do with this. Also, Detroit: Become Human has now dropped to fourth spot, even though the game has been selling like crazy.

It’s also fair to point out that while God of War is still one of the most sought after triple-A games (the sequel already hinted).

UK Sales Charts: Week Ending 9th June, 2018

Vampyr FIFA 18 God of War Detroit: Become Human Far Cry 5 Fallout 4 State of Decay 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Grand Theft Auto V Overwatch

That’s it. It’s also no surprise that games like GTA V and Overwatch are still up there (people just can’t seem to stop playing those). What are you guys planning to buy this week?

[Source: [Ukie.org.uk and Push Square]