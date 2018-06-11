E3 2018: First Look at Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay

After various leaks had essentially spelled out a portion of the game, Ubisoft finally took to the stage of their E3 2018 briefing and revealed that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is indeed a real thing. Not only did they reveal the game via a brand new trailer (above), but they also confirmed the news that players will be able to choose their starting characters. When the game begins, you’ll be able to play as either Alexios, or Kassandra.

After the initial trailer, Ubisoft then showcased a full, nearly 10-minute long gameplay walkthrough that showcases a ton of what the game will have to offer, including hefty dialogue, tons of weapon options, and a variety of other new additions that fans of the series will no doubt love. You can check out the full gameplay video below.

For a more in-depth description of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, check out how Ubisoft describes the title below:

BECOME A LEGENDARY SPARTAN HERO: Embark on your journey from humble beginnings to living legend as Alexios or Kassandra. Customize your gear, upgrade your abilities, and personalize your ship on your path to becoming a Spartan hero. ANCIENT GREECE AWAITS: From the heights of snowy mountain peaks to the depths of the Aegean Sea, explore an entire country full of untamed environments and cities at the peak of Greece’s Golden Age. Unexpected encounters will breathe life into your story as you meet colorful characters, battle vicious mercenaries, and more. CHOOSE YOUR OWN PATH: Your decisions shape the world around you with over 30 hours of choice dialogue and multiple game endings. Experience a living, dynamic world that constantly evolves and reacts to your every decision. FIGHT EPIC BATTLES: Show off your extraordinary warrior abilities and shift the tides of battle during one of the deadliest conflicts of the time, the Peloponnesian War. Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in big battles pitting 150v150 soldiers against each other. SAIL ACROSS THE AEGEAN SEA: Find uncharted locations, uncover hidden treasures, or fight your way through entire fleets in naval battles. Customize the look of your ship, upgrade weaponry to suit your strengths, and recruit crewmembers with unique perks, tailoring naval combat to your style. A LAND OF MYTHS AND LEGENDS: Discover a world rich with myths and legends. From ancient rituals to famed statues, come face to face with Greece’s legendary figures and discover the true nature of mythological beasts like Medusa and the Minotaur.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently in development.