New Level Coming to Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy at the End of June

For fans who thought they had mastered every level in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Activision and Vicarious Visions have something for you. Today, the companies announced that a brand new level for Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped would be releasing on June 29th. The level, called Future Tense, is described as another fairly difficult level that will have players dodging rockets, destroying robots, and avoiding lasers as they climb a futuristic skyscraper.

As you can tell from the trailer for the level (above), things will get just as dangerous as you’d expect from a new level in the Crash series, so get ready to stock up on lives before you attempt to climb the skyscraper. “We hope Future Tense will allow players to re-experience that feeling from the good ‘ol days when they first cracked open a Crash Bandicoot game and had to figure out how to get past a brand-new challenge, or find that one last crate,” said Future Tense level designers Ben Dorsey and Stephen Ivanauskas. “And frankly, Crash Bandicoot levels are fun to make!”

Alongside the arrival of Future Tense, players will also be able to download Stormy Ascent as a bonus level starting on June 29th. For those who might not know, Stormy Ascent is the notoriously difficult, unfinished level from the original Crash Bandicoot game, which was finally finished and released last year. You’ll need some patience for that one, so make sure you’re ready before trying it out.

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy is available now on PlayStation 4 and launches June 29, 2018 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.