Defiance 2050 Lands This July

Trion Worlds has announced a release date for their reimagining of Defiance, a free-to-play sci-fi MMO shooter. Called Defiance 2050, it will release on July 10th of this year.

It’s been five years since the original’s release, which blended together third-person gunplay, dynamic world events, and cooperative gameplay. Players are Ark Hunters, which are mercenaries forcing their way across a post-apocalyptic ruined earth to make a living.

Defiance 2050 doesn’t change that core gameplay idea, but with the upgrade in hardware, it has a few new tricks up its sleeves. Other than a visual upgrade, Defiance 2050 includes “major updates to Defiance‘s systems, streamlining and modernizing them for today’s shooter audience.”

An open beta test on PC will be available from June 22nd through the 25th. In the beta, players can access most of the classes the full game will have, including Assassin, Guardian, Combat Medic, and Assault classes. The full suite of missions available at launch will also be part of the beta test.

Those who preorder a Founder’s Pack will receive immediate access to the game. Founder’s Packs will additionally unlock classes and upgrades and provide additional cash. Founder’s Packs will be available to purchase on June 19th for Xbox One and PC. PlayStation 4 players can purchase one on July 6th.

Defiance 2050 will be available for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on July 10, 2018.