Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition Launches on PS4 This Fall

The first game in the fantasy-RPG franchise, Divinity: Original Sin, was developed by Larian Studios and was released in June 2014 exclusively for PC. Nearly a year and a half later, in October 2015, Divinity: Original Sin sinned by jumping over to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the form of Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition. It took Larian Studios almost two years to develop the sequel, but in September 2017, Divinity: Original Sin 2 emerged from the depths of Hell to show you what sin looks like on PC. Now it seems the console port, Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition, finally has a release date and it’s slated for August.

In addition to a move to consoles, Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition will introduce a host of new features, including a party inventory system, a new journal system, new tutorials, an updated PvP area, and a new Story Mode difficulty setting. And the game’s third chapter has been completely rewritten to fully immerse you in the fantastical story of Divinity Original Sin 2.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is regarded as one of the best role-playing games of all time, went on to win PC Gamer’s 2017 Game of the Year award and a 2018 British Academy of Film and Television Arts award (BAFTA), and currently holds a 93 on Metacritic. In our review of the enhanced edition of the first game, we awarded it a stellar 9/10, saying, “It may not be the best way to play, as PC still reigns supreme, but it’s a fantastic version of an already great game.”

Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition releases on August 31, 2018, and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.