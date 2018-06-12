E3 2018: Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit Will Be Two Hours Long

E3 2018 already shocked and surprised us with the announcement of a free story from the Life is Strange universe, and now we’ve got an even better idea of what to expect from the The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit when the game launches June 26.

As revealed during the E3 Live Day 1 PlayStation stream (which you can watch in full above), Dontnod Entertainment’s Michael Koch shared the length of the free title, which clocks in at around two hours on a first runthrough of the game. For comparison, that’s just over the length of a standard Life is Strange episode, so pretty good going all in all.

Koch was also keen to pull back the curtain a little when it came to story details. Describing the tale as a “full story that takes place within the [Life is Strange] universe,” The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit will also be the gateway to Life is Strange 2, with Koch hinting that players will “discover hints and secrets to what Life is Strange 2 will be.”

Prequel to Life is Strange 2 or something else entirely? For now, that isn’t clear. What is clear, however, is the premise of the game. Michael Koch explains that we’ll play as Chris, a 9-year-old boy who is “quite lonely but a kid with a very vivid imagination.” The entire game will be based around a single Saturday morning in the life of Chris over the Christmas period. From there, we’ll go through Chris’ routine of helping out his dad, playing with his toys, fighting aliens. Y’know normal kid stuff, and I can just about feel my tear ducts welling up already.