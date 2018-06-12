E3 2018: Genesis: Alpha One Release Date Revealed

Team 17 has released a new trailer for Genesis: Alpha One, a new sci-fi, roguelike, base-building shooter. The trailer also comes with a release date, which was revealed during the E3 2018 PC Gaming Show. Of course, Genesis: Alpha One is also coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in addition to PC.

Set to release on September 4, 2018, Genesis: Alpha One has a sort of “Manifest Destiny in space” vibe, as the player takes on the role of an “interstellar pioneer.” The concept, from developer Radiation Blue, is to combine fast-paced, first-person shooter action with deep ship/base-building and roguelike mechanics. This sounds like, while unproven, an ambitious and extremely busy title that will put systems-loving gamers to serious work. The trailer footage definitely looks intense, as the footage swaps between shooter action and some seriously in-depth menu systems.

In the game’s story, the Genesis program is an attempt by corporate bodies to save humanity, after waves of war, corruption, and pollution have more or less signed the human death sentence. As the captain of a Genesis starship, you must explore uncharted space in the pursuit of a future. As you manage your space vessel, you’ll hunt for resources, discover new life, experiment with DNA, and even clone new crew members with alien abilities.