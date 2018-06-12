E3 2018: Killing Floor 2 Update The Summer Sideshow Announced

At the E3 2018 PC Gaming Show, Tripwire Interactive announced a new Killing Floor 2 update, coming to both consoles and PC starting today. The update is called The Summer Sideshow: Treacherous Skies, and adds new weapons, features, bosses, maps, and somehow more to the game.

Per a press release, the nitty gritty of the update is as follows:

New Map: Airship Help Lockhart reach his home island on the command airship by completing a series of increasingly challenging objectives New Community Map: Endless Lockdown Players can look forward to seeing this fan-made community favorite map officially available for the first time in KILLING FLOOR 2 New Weapons M99 AMR Sniper Rifle for Sharpshooter

Static Strikers for Berserker

Doomstick for Support

Goreshiv Survivalist Knife Weapon Upgrade System Upgrade any weapon!

Players can now take any of their favorite weapons and make them viable for late-game play Prestige System Players can reset their perk after reaching perk level 25 to get exclusive weapon skin for their perk along with vault dosh rewards Mrs. Foster

A totally new playable character DLC with her own voice which is localized in all supported languages

English voice done by the talented Claudia Black!

Along with the bulleted items, new music, achievements, and quality of life improvements are coming to Killing Floor 2 as well.