E3 2018: Recapping Monday Press Conferences – Sony, Square Enix, & Ubisoft
Monday is in the books at E3 2018 and while there were some solid reveals and great games shown off, we can’t help but feel this was a let down compared to Sunday’s Microsoft and Bethesda conferences. The E3 2018 Sony Press Conference will be remembered as something different for sure and Square Enix was over before you knew it. Check out all the announcements below and let us know what you thought of it all in the comments.
Square Enix
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Gameplay Revealed
- Final Fantasy XV, Monster Hunter World Crossover Announced
- Babylon’s Fall From Platinum Games Announced
- Square Enix Teases the Quiet Man
Ubisoft
- Ubisoft is Dancing With Just Dance 2019
- Trials Rising Launching February 2019
- Beyond Good & Evil 2 Gets New Trailer
- 2019 Stays Busy with The Division 2 Release Date
- New Skull & Bones Gameplay
- Get Spooky With New Transference Trailer
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Releasing This October
- For Honor Continues With New Mode and Characters
- First Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gameplay
- The Crew 2 Gameplay, Open Beta Soon
Sony
- The Last of Us 2 Gets Downright Mean in Gameplay Reveal
- God of War New Game+ In the Works
- Ghost of Tsushima Gameplay Reveal is Full On Samurai
- New Story Trailer for Destiny 2: Forsaken
- Control, From Developer Remedy, is Revealed
- Brand New Trailer for Resident Evil 2 Shown Off
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Gameplay Trailer Gives Us Plenty of Villains
- Death Stranding Trailer Leaves Us With More Questions
- Team Ninja Announces Nioh 2
- Take to the Sea With New Kingdom Hearts 3 Trailer
- FromSoftware Announces Déraciné for PSVR
