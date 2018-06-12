E3 2018: Soulcalibur VI Release Date Announced

Bandai Namco has released a new story trailer (watch it above!) for the return of its weapons-based, 3D fighter, Soulcalibur VI. Not only is the trailer a solid entry point for understanding what the heck is going on in the world of Soulcalibur lore, but it also reveals the release date. Of course, there’s also a fancy collector’s edition set for everyone ready to drop coin on this bad boy.

The story here is pretty straightforward, but a new gimmick is introduced if you don’t blink and miss it. Soulcalibur has always been about the Soul Edge and Soulcalibur, two powerful swords the cast is always chasing in pursuit of greater power. That seems to still be the case here, but the gimmick looks like there’s one story here, as opposed to the usual “whoever wins gets the sword” style of the past. A timeline is shown in the trailer, implying the characters’ paths will overlap through the story mode.

Soulcalibur VI will release on October 19, 2018. The Collector’s Edition includes a special box, a 12″ statue of Sophitia, an art book, a metal case with a “built-in soundbox,” a soundtrack CD, the game itself, and the season pass. The Deluxe Edition will include all of the above, minus the box and statue.