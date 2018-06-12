E3 2018: Get Schwifty in Squanch Games’ Trover Saves the Universe

As if Rick and Morty‘s crass, nihilist brand of humor hasn’t penetrated the pop culture zeitgeist enough, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland and his video game studio Squanch Games (formerly Squanchtendo; developed games like Accounting+ and Dr. Splorchy Presents: Space Heroes) team up for another crass, nihilist gaming escapade in Trover Saves the Universe. Sony’s E3 2018 press conference brought us a teaser trailer with some gameplay.

The trailer’s narrator Bathtub Guy (who’s more than likely voiced by Justin Roiland) describes the game as “some action-platformer stuff.” As Bathtub Guy continues to play and narrate himself playing the game—”I’m a cool cucumber over here playing this cool game”—the TV he’s playing on slips into the bathtub, frying Bathtub Guy to a crisp. Trover (who’s also more than likely voiced by Roiland) strolls in, frantic and stuttering—just like Morty Smith—urging someone to dial 711 because “that’s the emergency dial number in this weird part of the galaxy.” Ha ha, Bathtub Guy, from an alternate part of some strange galaxy, got electrocuted in the most human way possible. Parents tell us to not have electronics in the bathtub; seems Bathtub Guy didn’t listen.

Though the new season of Rick and Morty has no confirmed release date, Roiland took to Twitter on May 10, 2018, to announce that “More Rick and Morty coming” with 70 more episodes. With each season running approximately 10 episode each, this probably indicates that we’ll be seeing Rick and Morty’s whacky adventures for another seven seasons. In our review of Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, we gave the game a 7.5/10, saying, “Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality is another hilarious creation by Justin Roiland and Owlchemy Labs. It brings the world, characters, and humor of Rick and Morty to life in a way that you simply can’t experience outside of VR.”

Trover Saves the Universe gets schwifty on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR.