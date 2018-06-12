Take a Look at the First Gameplay for Overkill’s The Walking Dead

After teasing its upcoming game with various character profiles, Skybound Entertainment and 505 Games have released the very first gameplay trailer for Overkill’s The Walking Dead, the upcoming cooperative multiplayer FPS, and revealed that the game will be launching on November 6th in North America and November 8th everywhere else for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The newest trailer (above) finally gives us our first look at the actual gameplay for the upcoming FPS, including how we’ll be taking out zombies in the post-apocalyptic chaos.

Available for preorder now, Overkill’s The Walking Dead will run players $59.99 when it launches, with a steel book deluxe edition of the game that features the game, the “Night Raid Character Pack” DLC, a variety of cosmetic skins, a digital art book and more, also available for $79.99 Players who preorder either version of the game will receive an assortment of in-game cosmetic skins as a bonus.

For those unaware, the game will be in a similar vein as the other Overkill games such as Payday and allow four players to jump into a world and try to survive. The game’s four characters all have different skill trees and abilities to use, and while none of that has been revealed fully, we’ll likely be getting more information on it as time goes on.

For more information on Overkill’s upcoming The Walking Dead, check out below:

Inspired by the rich story universe of Robert Kirkman’s original graphic novels, OVERKILL’s The Walking Dead is a four-player co-op multiplayer FPS action game set in Washington, D.C., as an outbreak brings the dead back to life. In this test of strategy and endurance, players will band together with up to three friends on a variety of missions and raids, securing supplies and survivors to strengthen their base camp against the threat of both the dead and the living – by any means necessary. Each playable character has their own special abilities, skill trees, squad roles, play styles and background stories. Now they all share a common objective where survival and teamwork is paramount. The action is close-up and intense: take out enemies carefully with silent melee attacks or go in guns blazing. You need to be able to improvise, as nothing is certain, and a horde of walkers is always around the corner.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead is slated to launch on November 6, 2018.