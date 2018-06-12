Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk Launches in America in September

Today, NIS America announced that Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk will be launching on September 18th in North America and September 21st in Europe for PlayStation 4 and PC. The dungeon crawler has been out for nearly two years in Japan, but will finally be making its way overseas, and fans that have been waiting for a release for some time now are no doubt excited.

Here’s an official description of the game:

After a long journey, Dusk Witch Dronya and her young apprentice, Luca, arrive in the far-off town of Refrain. Masquerading as a simple traveling puppet show, Dronya’s true goal lies at the town’s center: the Well of Khalaza. It is said that this well leads to a sprawling labyrinth deep beneath the town that is filled with wondrous treasures…as well as vicious monsters, deadly traps, and a thick, poisonous fog. None who have entered the well have ever returned…with one exception. The one man to have successfully explored the labyrinth and come back alive wrote his findings in a book called the Tractatus de Monstrum. Now in possession of this very same book, Dronya seeks to use its knowledge and her brigade of enchanted puppet soldiers to conquer the labyrinth for herself…but to what end? What mysteries does the labyrinth hold? What dark secrets lie in the shadows of Refrain? Key Features: A Massive Maze – Dive into the miasma-filled labyrinth as the Tractatus de Monstrum along with your brigade of puppet soldiers to smite monsters and uncover dark secrets.

– Dive into the miasma-filled labyrinth as the Tractatus de Monstrum along with your brigade of puppet soldiers to smite monsters and uncover dark secrets. Fast-Paced Combat! – Strange creatures and traps of all sorts will stand in your path as you go deeper in the maze. Give orders to your army and crush them with special skills!

– Strange creatures and traps of all sorts will stand in your path as you go deeper in the maze. Give orders to your army and crush them with special skills! Build an Undefeatable Army – Create your very own puppet soldiers, grant them a variety of different roles, and assign them to specialized squads to make your own unique brigade!

