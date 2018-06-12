My Hero One’s Justice Launches in October

Bandai Namco announced today that the upcoming 3D arena fighting game My Hero One’s Justice will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year in October. No concrete release date has been given, but with less than four months to go until October, fans won’t have to wait too long to duke it out as their favorite My Hero Academia characters.

No other information about the release have been revealed, but it seems like Bandai Namco is slowly revealing more and more about the game as the year goes on. With E3 right around the corner, don’t be surprised to see even more from the upcoming fighting game. Bandai Namco also recently released some more information about the upcoming game and the backstory behind it. For a full overview of that, you can check out below for more information:

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE takes place in a world where most of the population has superpowers known as Quirks, and where heroes and villains are commonplace. One day, Izuku Midoriya, a bullied middle school student without a Quirk attempts to save his childhood bully Katsuki from a villain. In recognition of his good deed, the world’s greatest superhero, All Might, bestows upon Izuku his own Quirk known as “One For All”. Pick your side and choose between hero or villain in the fight for justice. With fan favorite characters, players will be able to choose up to two sidekicks to create the ultimate team. The two sidekick characters will provide crucial combo opportunities with their specialized moves, providing dynamic fights full of hard-hitting action. The explosive powers each character wields will wreak havoc on their opponents and the environment around them. The best players will use the environment to help defeat the opposition.

My Hero One’s Justice will launch in October 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.