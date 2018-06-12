Nelke and The Legendary Alchemists Revealed, Featuring All-Star Cast

Earlier this year we reported on a potential new Atelier game in the works and now can confirm that it is indeed happening. This week’s Famitsu magazine and pulled back the curtain on Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists. In development for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and Nintendo Switch, the game will feature characters from the past games.

Thanks to Siliconera, we know a little bit about the game from a few magazine scans. The game will follow Nelke von Luchetam, who is the daughter of nobles admired by sages. She has zero talent in alchemy and is in charge of developing a frontier town for her father. Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists will be a town-building RPG, where you will gain the help from past characters in the series to develop the town. Players will be able to freely build the town to their liking, giving people free reign to create their dream down.

Characters to make appearances so far are: Marie, Meruru, Ayesha, Sophie, Veola, Klein, and Vayne. The magazine also shows nine silhouettes, so there will be plenty of other characters making appearances. According to the magazine, these characters won’t warp to this new world, however they will be here as characters who have always lived here.

According to an interview with the developers, here is what is known.

NOCO is working on the illustrations

There will be gathering, battle, and synthesis elements

Gust hopes to make this into a new Legendary Alchemists series

The Protagonist is not an alchemist

Freedom part of building towns in a huge focus

This is a spinoff game, but Gust is also thinking about the main Atelier series.

A 2018 Japan release window was given, with no word yet on localization. Are you excited to build up your town in Nelke and the Legendary Alchemists when it arrives on PS4, PS Vita, and Switch?