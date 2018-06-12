E3 2018: Overcooked 2 Revealed, Launching Later This Summer

Overcooked is back to destroy friendships and relationships; the tension-inducing and addictive cooking simulation has a sequel on the way. The news comes courtesy of Nintendo’s most recent Direct, where a trailer aired during a sizzle reel of other announcements.

An announcement trailer teases new cooks, additional kitchens, more recipes, and the franchise’s beloved local multiplayer mode. Overcooked 2 brings the heat with another added feature as well–online cooperative multiplayer. Now players are able to put some distance between themselves and their potentially incompetent cooking partners.

Multiplayer, both local and online, allows teams of up to four players to join each other in a single game. Further details in this regard remain under wraps. However, the aforementioned recipes and stages receive a bit of love in the game’s first look. For instance, dishes such as sushi, pancakes, sashimi, nuggets, and more have recipes on display in the gameplay footage.

Overcooked originally launched in the summer of 2016 for PS4 and Xbox One. The chaotic cooking simulation reached meteoric success, which was amplified upon its July 2017 Nintendo Switch release. The forthcoming sequel to this award-winning title is bound to reach similar heights. Thankfully, the wait isn’t a long one.

Developer Ghost Town Games’ newest title opens for business later this summer. Overcooked 2 is slated to launch Tuesday, August 7th on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Preorders are already live, offering a bonus called the “Too Many Cooks Pack.”