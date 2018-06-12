PlayStation Store Global Update – June 12, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

*** Call of Duty: Black Ops III has been added to the PlayStation Plus Line-up for Europe and North America and is available until July 11th. ***

North American Update

June’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Football Nation VR Tournament 2018

PS4 Demos

The Crew 2 Open Beta

FIFA 18

Shining Resonance Refrain

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO GHOST PILOTS ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO Gururin ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO NINJA COMBAT ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN IV ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO SUPER SIDEKICKS 2 ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO MAGICAL DROP III ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO SHOCK TROOPERS 2nd Squad ($7.99)

Arcade Archives MOON PATROL ($7.99)

Circuits ($4.99)

Jurassic World Evolution ($59.99)

Jurassic World Evolution Deluxe Edition ($64.99)

MOTO GP 18 ($49.99)

‘n Verlore Verstand ($14.99)

Omega Strike ($11.99/PS+ $8.39)

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition ($39.99)

Shift Quantum – Cyber-noire Edition ($26.99)

Super Bomberman R ($39.99)

TERA: Eclipse Double Pegasus Pack ($39.99)

TERA: Hellwing Triple Flight Pack ($69.99)

TERA: Starter Pack ($5.99)

TERA: Winterwing Pegasus ($19.99)

Unravel 2 ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PS+ Bonus Pack (Jun)(Free for PS+)

Fallout Shelter DLC ($0.99 and up)

Fallout Shelter: PS+ Pack (Free for PS+)

FISHING PLANET: VIRTUAL BASS OPEN PACK ($14.99)

Fortnite Battle Royale: PS+ Celebration Pack 2 (Free for PS+)

Fortnite Battle Royale – Wingman Starter Pack ($4.99)

Gal*Gun 2 – DLC Set 4 ($11.99)

Gal*Gun 2 – Sexy Shrine Maiden Set ($4.99)

Gravel Colorado River ($5.99)

Jurassic World Evolution: Deluxe Dinosaur Pack ($10.99)

Monster Hunter World DLC ($2.99 and up)

MOTO GP 18 Booster Pack ($4.99)

Neverwinter: Adventurer Edition Pack ($19.99)

Neverwinter: Epic Edition Pack ($29.99)

Neverwinter: Starter Edition Pack ($9.99)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 Rux Bling Bundle 2 ($9.99)

Prey: Mooncrash ($19.99)

Railway Empire – Mexico ($7.99)

PS Vita Games

Muv-Luv ($39.99)

Muv-Luv Alternative ($39.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3