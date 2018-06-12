PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of June 12, 2018 – It’s E3 Baby!

E3 2018 is in full swing and with that comes the Best of E3 sale on the PlayStation Network. There are a ton of deals to check out, with some great discounts as long as you have that Plus subscription active. Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

Best of E3 Sale

PS4 Games ABZU $9.99 ($7.99)

Assassin’s Creed Origins $35.99 ($29.99)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition $41.99 ($34.99)

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition $59.99 ($49.99)

Batman: Arkham Knight $11.99 ($9.99)

Batman: Return to Arkham $11.99 ($9.99)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar $11.99 ($5.99)

Battlefield 1 Revolution $19.79 ($14.99)

Battlefield 1 & Titanfall 2 Ultimate Bundle $26.39 ($19.99)

Battlefield Anniversary Bundle $49.99 ($39.99)

Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition $19.79 ($14.99)

Bloodborne Complete Edition $15.74 ($12.24)

Burnout Paradise Remastered $27.99 ($23.99)

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $41.99 ($35.99)

Darksiders: Fury’s Collection – War and Death $15.99 ($7.99)

Dark Souls III $20.99 ($14.99)

Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition $29.74 ($21.24)

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round $23.99 ($19.99)

DiRT 4 $38.39 ($16.74)

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance $23.99 ($19.99)

Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition $13.19 ($9.99)

Dragon Ball Fighterz $44.99 ($38.99)

Dragon Ball Fighterz – FighterZ Edition $71.24 ($61.74)

Dragon Ball Fighterz – Ultimate Edition $82.49 ($71.49)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 $26.99 ($20.99)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Deluxe Edition $40.49 ($31.49)

Dying Light $13.99 $13.99 ($11.99)

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition $20.99 ($17.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Standard Edition $15.99 ($11.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Deluxe $59.99 ($49.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Young Stars Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

ELEX $35.99 ($23.99)

F1 2017 $38.39 ($16.79)

Fe $11.99 ($9.99)

For Honor $25.79 ($19.79)

For Honor Deluxe Edition $24.49 ($17.49)

For Honor Gold Edition $42.99 ($32.99)

Gravity Rush 2 $14.99 ($12.99)

Gravity Rush Remastered $13.49 ($10.49)

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 $19.99 ($15.99)

inFAMOUS First Light $7.49 ($5.99)

inFAMOUS Second Son $8.99 ($6.99)

Injustice 2 $27.99 ($23.99)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $47.99 ($41.99)

Journey Collectors Edition $9.99 ($7.49)

Just Cause 3 $7.49 ($4.49)

Just Cause 3 XL Edition $15.29 ($11.24)

Killzone Shadow Fall $4.99 ($3.99)

Knack $4.99 ($3.99)

Knowledge is Power $3.99 ($2.99)

Last Day of June $9.99 ($7.99)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Complete Season $10.19 ($8.49)

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition $14.99 ($12.49)

LocoRoco 2 Remastered $8.99 ($7.49)

LocoRoco Remastered $8.99 ($7.49)

Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition $15.99 ($11.99)

Mafia III $19.99 ($15.99)

Mafia III Deluxe Edition $29.99 ($23.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition $23.99 ($19.99)

Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit $15.99 ($11.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection $7.49 ($5.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack $17.99 ($14.99)

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $13.99 ($11.99)

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience $17.99 ($14.99)

Metal Gear Survive $29.99 ($27.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition $11.99 ($9.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor $29.99 ($24.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Gold Edition $53.99($44.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Silver Edition $41.99 ($34.99)

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst $6.59 ($4.99)

Mortal Kombat XL $11.99 ($9.99)

MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore $8.99 ($2.99)

NBA Live 18: The One Edition $8.99 ($5.99)

Need for Speed Payback $23.99 ($19.99)

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

Nioh $21.99 ($17.99)

Nioh – The Complete Edition $29.99 ($24.99)

observer $17.99

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $23.99 ($17.99)

Peggle 2 Magical Masters Edition $7.49 ($3.74)

Persona 5 $34.99 ($29.99)

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Standard Edition $6.59 ($4.99)

Project Cars 2 $29.99 ($23.99)

Project Cars 2 Deluxe Edition $44.99 ($35.99)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard $22.49 ($19.49)

Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold Edition $34.99 ($29.99)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 year Celebration $23.99 ($17.99)

Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder $7.49 ($5.99)

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle $9.99 ($7.99)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore $14.99

Sniper Elite 4 $23.99

Sniper Elite 4 Deluxe Edition $35.99

South Park: The Fractured but Whole $25.79 ($19.79)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition $38.69 ($29.69)

Star Trek: Bridge Crew $19.99 ($15.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition $27.99 ($23.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition Deluxe $48.99 ($41.99)

Tekken 7 $29.99 ($23.99)

Tekken 7 Deluxe Edition $42.49 ($33.99)

That’s You! $3.99 ($2.99)

The Crew Ultimate Edition $19.99 ($14.99)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition $31.99 ($29.99)

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition $5.99

The Order: 1886 $4.99 ($3.99)

The Sims 4 $29.99 ($24.99)

The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

The Station $10.49

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt $23.99 ($19.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition $24.99 ($19.99)

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition $11.99 ($7.99)

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ $35.99 ($29.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition $30.09 ($23.09)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition $42.99 ($32.99)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Standard Edition $25.79 ($19.79)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition $35.99 ($29.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Complete Edition $77.99 ($64.99)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

Tropico 5 $7.49 ($5.99)

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge $47.99 ($41.99)

Unravel $6.59 ($4.99)

Until Dawn $5.99 ($4.99)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate $35.99 ($23.99)

WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship $24.99 ($19.99)

WWE 2K18 $25.79 ($19.79)

WWE 2K18 Digital Deluxe Edition $38.69 ($29.69)

Yakuza 0 $19.79 ($17.99) PS3 Games Castlevania: Lords of Shadows 2 $13.99 ($9.99)

Grand Theft Auto V $13.99 ($9.99)

Grand Theft Auto V & Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle $24.98 ($19.88)

Grand Theft Auto V & Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle $48.99 ($39.19)

Grand Theft Auto V & Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle $35.99 ($28.79)

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance $10.49 ($7.49)

Metal Gear Solid HD Collection $13.99 ($9.99)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $19.99 ($14.99)

Persona 5 $20.99($17.99)

Rock of Ages 2: Complete Bundle $9.99 ($7.99) PS Vita Games Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony $27.99 ($23.99)

Metal Gear Solid: HD Collection PS $10.49 ($7.49)

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir $15.99 ($11.99)

Persona 4: Dancing All Night $17.49 ($14.99)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore $14.99

All Other Deals

PS4 Games 36 Fragments of Midnight $2.24 ($2.09)

Dragooned $5.99

Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 $10.49

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

FIFA 18 $23.99

FIFA 18 ICON Edition $49.99

FIFA 18 Legacy Edition $23.99

FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition $31.99

Mahjong Carnival $2.79

Mitch: Berry Challenge $2.19 ($1.59)

Mulaka $16.99

Pillar Deluxe Bundle $3.99

Randal’s Monday $4.47 ($4.05)

Robonauts $2.99 ($2.24)

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

TERA: Founder’s Pack $20.09

TERA: Founder’s Pack Deluxe $40.19

TERA: Founder’s Pack Supreme $66.99

TERA: Founder’s Pack Ultimate $100.49

PS Vita Games 21 in 1 Ultimate Bundle $7.99 ($3.99)

36 Fragments of Midnight $2.24 ($2.09)

Dragooned $5.99

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for June.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.