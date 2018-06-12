E3 2018: Resident Evil 2 Remake, What Has Changed

During Sony’s E3 2018 press conference yesterday, the video game industry giant uncovered a whole bunch of awesome-looking titles that are on the way, not the least of which is Resident Evil 2 Remake.

The developers have announced that Resident Evil 2 Remake is going to have something for both veterans and those who are totally new to the survival horror series. There’s already an ongoing hype among hardcore Resi fans about this promising remake of the 1998 original.

Check out the E3 2018 Resident Evil 2 Remake trailer.

The cool thing is that players will be returning to the ominous dark, and zombie-infested streets of Raccoon City. From what was uncovered at this point, the RE Engine is going to create a whole new feel and look for the city. Players can expect fresh take on the stories of Claire and Leon, as they move around the city in a desperate effort to stay alive. In addition to huge visual improvements, fans of the old game will now be treated to new twists and turns, and even “a new way to play.” Newcomers will be stepping into Raccoon City for the first time and it will be a non-stop rollercoster from start to finish.

Capcom USA also said that “The stories of Leon and Claire, two characters that have become key figures in the Resident Evil storyline, will be retold, too. Leon S. Kennedy is a rookie cop who finds himself tied up in the madness of Raccoon City when he reports in for the world’s worst first day on the job, while Claire Redfield is a street savvy college student who defies the danger of the city as she searches for her brother, Chris. Both characters will be playable through separate storylines, each bringing with them a unique perspective on the game’s events as their paths intertwine to tell the complete tale of Resident Evil 2, including familiar faces and story elements and extra modes from the original 1998 release.”

As we’ve discovered yesterday, Resident Evil 2 Remake is on its way to PlayStation 4, Windows PC and Xbox One on January 25, 2019 for $59.99.